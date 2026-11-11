PAGASA warns of light to moderate rainfall across Quezon, Rizal and Laguna, with more areas in Batangas and Metro Manila expected to experience rains.

PAGASA's Rainfall Advisory No. 13, issued at 8 p.m. on 11 November 2026, shows areas in CALABARZON and Metro Manila affected by or expected to experience light to moderate rainfall associated with the Northeast Monsoon. (PAGASA)

Light to moderate rains are affecting several areas in CALABARZON, while similar conditions are expected in parts of Metro Manila and Batangas due to the Northeast Monsoon or Amihan, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) reported Wednesday evening, 11 November.

In Rainfall Advisory No. 13 issued at 8 p.m., PAGASA identified several municipalities in Quezon, Rizal and Laguna experiencing light to moderate rainfall.

Affected areas in Quezon include Lucena City, Tayabas, Pagbilao, Atimonan, Infanta, General Nakar, Polillo, Mauban, Lucban and nearby municipalities.

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In Rizal, rainfall is affecting Tanay, Pililla, Binangonan, Angono and Taytay, while several areas in Laguna, including San Pablo City, Los Baños, Bay, Calauan, Nagcarlan and Victoria, are also experiencing similar weather conditions.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rains are expected in Antipolo City, Cainta, Rodriguez, San Mateo and other municipalities in Rizal.

Additional areas in Laguna, including Calamba, Santa Rosa, Biñan, Cabuyao and San Pedro, may also experience rainfall.

In Batangas, the cities of Lipa and Santo Tomas are among the areas expected to be affected.

PAGASA also forecast light to moderate rains in parts of Metro Manila, particularly Taguig, Parañaque, Muntinlupa, Pateros, Pasig, Marikina, Las Piñas and Quezon City.

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The Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (RDRRMC) CALABARZON advised residents and local disaster management offices to closely monitor weather conditions and remain alert for further advisories.