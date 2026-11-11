Filipina-led design firm brings Dubai luxury expertise to Manila
Dubai-founded interior architecture and design firm Stellar Concepts Interiors has officially launched its Philippine operations, establishing Manila as a key hub alongside Dubai and China as it expands its presence across Asia.
Founded by Filipina entrepreneur Cheryll Java, the company brings more than 20 years of experience in hospitality, residential and commercial developments across the Middle East to the Philippine property market.
Java said the expansion aims to bring international design expertise to the country while creating opportunities for Filipino professionals in the global design industry.
“In addition to inspiring local women through our Manila launch, we are actively expanding our scope across the Asian region,” Java said.
The firm has handled projects ranging from boutique hotels to luxury hospitality developments and premium residential properties. Its approach centers on delivering turnkey design solutions guided by three priorities: time, quality and budget.
Java said the company also places a premium on accountability and client value.
“We wanted to make sure that we really give value to the project. We deliver projects with integrity. We do what we say all the time and do the standards we practice,” she said.
Beyond expanding its international operations, Stellar Concepts plans to build a local team of Filipino architects, interior designers and project managers who can work on major developments with global standards.
Java said the Manila launch reflects her goal of bringing international experience closer to her home country while strengthening the role of Filipino talent in the design industry.
“For me, success is not simply about building a global business; it is about building a legacy that creates opportunities for others,” she said.
The Manila headquarters will serve as the company’s regional operating base, connecting its established presence in Dubai and China with growing opportunities across Asian markets.