A motorcycle taxi riders' group has expressed its full support for Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon's efforts to address regulatory issues affecting the motorcycle taxi industry, while reiterating its appeal to protect riders' livelihoods and pursue the industry's full legalization.

METRO co-convenor Jayson Luna said recent developments should provide an opportunity for the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) to introduce meaningful and lasting reforms that will benefit both riders and the commuting public.

Luna emphasized that motorcycle taxi riders should not suffer the consequences of regulatory controversies involving transport operators. He stressed that protecting the livelihoods of riders must remain a central consideration in any government action affecting the industry.

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METRO welcomed the direction being taken by Secretary Dizon and urged transport authorities to review existing rider allocation limits based on actual passenger demand, industry capacity, and prevailing transport conditions.

The group maintained that rider caps must be fair, transparent, and supported by reliable data to prevent unnecessary restrictions on employment opportunities while maintaining passenger safety and regulatory accountability.

METRO also renewed its longstanding appeal for the full legalization and proper regulation of motorcycle taxi services, stressing that the industry should move beyond temporary arrangements toward a permanent legal framework that recognizes motorcycle taxis as a legitimate mode of public transportation.