ILOILO CITY -- Police arrested 32 people and seized more than P2.29 million worth of suspected shabu in a series of operations across Western Visayas, while recording no incidents involving major focus crimes in a 24-hour period, the Police Regional Office 6 (PRO-6) reported on Tuesday.

The operations, conducted from 6 a.m. on 9 Nov. to 5:59 a.m. on 10 Nov. resulted in the arrest of seven suspected drug personalities, 18 wanted persons and seven individuals allegedly involved in illegal fishing and logging.

Police confiscated a total of 337 grams of suspected shabu valued at P2,291,600 in six anti-drug operations across the region.

Four of the seven drug suspects were classified as high-value individuals (HVIs), according to PRO-6.

The Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit 6 accounted for the largest drug haul, arresting three HVIs in two operations and seizing 255 grams of suspected shabu worth P1,734,000.

The Iloilo Police Provincial Office (IPPO), meanwhile, conducted four operations that led to four arrests and the confiscation of 82 grams of suspected shabu valued at P557,600.

Police also arrested 18 wanted persons during manhunt operations. Three were listed as municipal most wanted persons, while 15 were other wanted individuals.

The IPPO recorded the highest number of arrests with 12, followed by the Iloilo City Police Office with five and the Guimaras Police Provincial Office with one.

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In separate operations against environmental violations, police arrested seven people under Project Tanod Kalikasan 6 and confiscated equipment and other items valued at P553,180.

Four suspects were arrested in two anti-illegal fishing operations in Antique and Capiz, resulting in the seizure of fishing gear and related items worth P544,300.

Three others were apprehended in four anti-illegal logging operations in Aklan and Antique, where authorities recovered forest products and other evidence valued at P8,880.

Police also reported the recovery and surrender of firearms under two initiatives.

Under Project RTT 3389, five loose firearms were voluntarily surrendered in Aklan and Capiz. Through Project TALA, 10 firearms with expired registrations were deposited with police for proper disposition; seven in Iloilo province, two in Capiz and one in Iloilo City.

PRO-6 also reported zero recorded incidents involving the country's eight major focus crimes during the 24-hour operational period. These include murder, homicide, physical injury, rape, robbery, theft, and motor vehicle and motorcycle theft.

Police Brig. Gen. Randulf T. Tuaño, PRO-6 regional director, welcomed the results but cautioned police personnel against becoming complacent.

“We will continuously intensify our campaign against all forms of criminality,” Tuaño said.