Socialite and businesswoman Crystal Jacinto has broken her silence regarding recent allegations against her, appealing for media fairness by emphasizing that the recent controversy impacts not only her family but also the patients who rely on her company’s services.

“Let’s all be fair, media. I will stand up for what is right, for the truth, for the VMP and most importantly for all of you,” Jacinto said in addressing the situation.

This as the VMP Regenerative Clinic (VMP) has maintained that it follows stringent medical and regulatory requirements to ensure that all materials are handled, stored and transported properly and safely.

The company has issued the statement to deny allegations made by a former employee regarding improper handling of medical products, reduced dosages and the use of sterile water in patient treatments.

“We categorically reject the allegations made by the former employee concerning the division or sharing of treatments. These allegations are entirely false and have no factual basis,” it said.

The statement emphasized that the health, safety and trust of patients are, and will always remain, the highest priorities of VMP.

It stressed that every treatment administered at its clinic is individually prepared and allocated to a single patient in accordance with established German medical standards and strict clinical protocols.

VMP Medical Inc., follows stringent medical and regulatory requirements to ensure that all materials are handled, stored and transported using appropriate medical-grade cold-chain systems designed to preserve product integrity and sterility.

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Suggestions that their everyday flasks or other unsuitable containers are wholly inconsistent with their established procedures and standards of practice.

“It is deeply concerning that such serious and unsubstantiated allegations are being circulated. Statements of this nature risk causing unnecessary fear and uncertainty among our patients, whose trust we value enormously,” it said.

“We remain committed to maintaining the highest standards of patient care, transparency and medical responsibility,” the company added.

Meanwhile, VMP noted that its legal team is actively addressing the matter and will take appropriate steps to protect the interests and hold those responsible accountable through the proper legal channels.

VMP Medical Inc. remains fully committed to the safety and well-being of every patient and stands firmly behind the integrity of its medical practices.

The firm specializes on stem cell therapy and regenerative procedure. Other services of the company include hyperbaric oxygen therapy that regulates oxygen level and collagen production