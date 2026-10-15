During a press briefing at NBI headquarters, Matibag maintained that investigators based their findings on properties declared in Duterte's own SALNs.

National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Director Melvin Matibag on Thursday, 15 October, stood by the bureau's findings on properties allegedly owned by Vice President Sara Duterte, citing her signed statements of assets, liabilities and net worth (SALNs) despite her repeated denials.

National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Director Melvin Matibag on Thursday, 15 October, dismissed allegations of corruption raised by Davao…

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on Tuesday, 13 October, submitted to the Office of the Ombudsman (OMB) and the Department of…

“Ang sinasabi sa best evidence rule is ‘the document speaks for itself’,” Matibag said.

“‘Pag ang dokumento po sinabing ganoon na ‘yun po ang nakalagay, ‘yun po ang mas pinakikinggan lalong lalo na declaration nila ito,” he added.

Matibag said the bureau relied on the declarations because they bore Duterte's signature.

“Unless sabihin nila pineke ‘yung SALN, na under duress ‘yung SALN nung ginawa nila. Pero sila po ang nakapirma dito sa SALN,” he said.

“D’yan po nagbase ang ating pag-aaral, ang pag-aaral ng NBI,” he added.

The NBI chief also raised concerns over the declared values of Duterte's properties, saying investigators believe some may have been undervalued in her SALNs.

The bureau has submitted its findings to the Office of the Ombudsman for evaluation.

Gracioso allegations

The investigation also involves allegations made by dismissed police officer Rodulfo Gracioso Jr., who claimed he delivered cash to several individuals, including Duterte, upon the instructions of former House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco.

Gracioso alleged that some of the money was used to purchase properties.

The NBI has been examining these claims, including the ownership and declared values of properties allegedly linked to Duterte.

Asked about accusations that the bureau was protecting Gracioso, Matibag denied giving him preferential treatment.

“Lahat ng tao kailangan namin protektahan,” he said.

The NBI chief maintained that the investigation was based on documentary evidence rather than speculation.

Duterte has repeatedly denied owning the properties being linked to her. The bureau's findings and allegations of undervaluation remain subject to evaluation by the Ombudsman.