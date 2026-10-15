“‘Yan ang Maritess. ‘Yan ang walang ebidensya,” Matibag said during a press briefing at NBI headquarters.

National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Director Melvin Matibag on Thursday, 15 October, dismissed allegations of corruption raised by Davao City Rep. Paolo Duterte, citing his appointments under the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte as evidence of the latter's confidence in him.

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Matibag was responding to the congressman's claim that his father, former President Duterte, had previously questioned the NBI chief over alleged corruption during his administration.

“Hindi ko alam kung nag-uusap talaga sila ni former President Duterte about me. Baka hindi naman,” Matibag said.

The NBI director recalled that Duterte had warned government officials in 2016 that even a hint of corruption could result in their dismissal or reassignment.

He pointed out that the former president appointed him president and chief executive officer of the National Transmission Corp. in 2017 and later named him Cabinet secretary in 2022.

“Hindi niya yata nabalitaan na noong natapos ‘yung term ni Pangulong Duterte I was the cabinet secretary,” Matibag said.

Property investigation

The exchange comes as the NBI investigates properties allegedly linked to Paolo Duterte following claims made by dismissed police officer Rodulfo Gracioso.

Gracioso alleged that the Davao City lawmaker received money from former House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco and used the funds to acquire properties.

The allegations remain under investigation.

Matibag also clarified reports concerning Casas Con Vistas Resort in the Island Garden City of Samal, denying that he had identified the resort as belonging to the congressman.

He said investigators were examining a property adjacent to the resort, not the establishment itself.

“Hindi kailangan magstatement nung Casas Con Vistas dahil hindi naman sila ‘yung sinasabi,” Matibag said.

The NBI chief stressed that the investigation concerns the ownership of suspected properties allegedly connected to the lawmaker.