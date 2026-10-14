According to reports, the woman was taking photographs while walking along the street when she stepped backward without noticing the uncovered manhole on the sidewalk.

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — A woman taking selfies along CM Recto Avenue was injured after accidentally falling into an open manhole near a shopping mall early Tuesday, 13 October.

Emergency responders pulled a man from a subterranean drainage pipe in Barangay Tatalon in Quezon City on Friday after first responders…

She lost her footing and fell into the opening.

A taxi driver who witnessed the incident immediately called 911 for assistance.

Emergency responders arrived at the scene, pulled the woman out of the manhole and rushed her to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Doctors later declared her in stable condition despite the injuries she sustained.

Authorities have yet to provide details on why the manhole was left uncovered or whether safety barriers were installed in the area.