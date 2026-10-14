In a decision announced Wednesday, 14 October, the commission en banc found Police Staff Sergeant Arla Ray O. Paciencia of Regional Finance Service Unit 8 guilty of grave misconduct and conduct unbecoming of a police officer.

The National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM) has dismissed a policewoman for failing to secure her service firearm, which was used by her 14-year-old nephew in a school shooting that killed three students and injured several others in Tacloban City.

The National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM) has dismissed a police officer whose government-issued firearm was used by her 14-year-old nephew…

NAPOLCOM dismisses policewoman over firearm used in Tacloban shooting

The case stemmed from the 22 June 2026 shooting at San Jose National High School, where Paciencia's nephew used her Philippine National Police-issued 9mm pistol.

NAPOLCOM found that Paciencia had left the firearm at home despite being officially on duty that day.

Instead of securing the weapon inside a safety vault as required by PNP regulations, she stored it in a plastic gun box inside a plastic cabinet.

The commission ruled that Paciencia's gross negligence in safeguarding a government-issued firearm contributed to the chain of events that led to the tragedy.

NAPOLCOM also rejected her awards and commendations as mitigating circumstances, noting that her recognition for public safety underscored the higher standard of responsibility expected of her.

Her dismissal carries the forfeiture of benefits and perpetual disqualification from public office.

“The unfortunate events in Tacloban and other parts of the country underscore the urgent need for stricter accountability. With this measure, we are reaffirming our standard: every police officer must ensure their firearm is properly secured at all times in the interest of public safety," NAPOLCOM Commissioner Rafael Vicente Calinisan said.

The commission reiterated that properly handling and securing service firearms is a fundamental responsibility of every police officer.

It warned that personnel who fail to comply with firearm safekeeping regulations would face administrative accountability, particularly when negligence endangers public safety.