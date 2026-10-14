NAPOLCOM said its en banc ordered the dismissal of Police Staff Sergeant Arla Ray O. Paciencia, assigned to the Regional Finance Service Unit 8, for grave misconduct and conduct unbecoming of a police officer.

The National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM) has dismissed a police officer whose government-issued firearm was used by her 14-year-old nephew in a shooting at San Jose National High School in Tacloban City on June 22, 2026, that killed three students and injured several others.

The commission found that Paciencia, who was officially on duty on the day of the shooting, had left her issued 9mm pistol at home, where it was kept in a plastic gun box inside a plastic cabinet instead of the safety vault required under Philippine National Police (PNP) firearm safekeeping rules.

According to NAPOLCOM, her failure to properly secure the firearm constituted gross negligence in handling a government-issued weapon and contributed to the chain of events that led to the deadly shooting.

The commission also ruled that Paciencia's awards and commendations, including those related to public safety, did not mitigate her liability, stressing that her recognition underscored the degree of responsibility expected of a police officer.

The dismissal carries the forfeiture of benefits and perpetual disqualification from holding public office.

NAPOLCOM Commissioner Rafael Vicente R. Calinisan said the case underscored the need for stricter accountability among police personnel, particularly in ensuring that service firearms do not fall into unauthorized hands.

“The unfortunate events in Tacloban and other parts of the country underscore the urgent need for stricter accountability,” Calinisan said.

“With this measure, we are reaffirming our standard: every police officer must ensure their firearm is properly secured at all times in the interest of public safety,” he added.

NAPOLCOM reiterated that the proper handling and safekeeping of issued firearms remain mandatory responsibilities of every police officer and warned that personnel who fail to meet these standards would be held accountable.