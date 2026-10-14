Comelec opens filing for Batanes House seat

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Wednesday, 14 October, opened the filing of certificates of candidacy (COC) for the congressional seat of Batanes.

The Comelec said those who intend to run for the position have until October 16 to file their respective COCs.

“Qualified aspirants are encouraged to file their Certificates of Candidacy within the prescribed filing period and ensure compliance with all documentary requirements,” it said in its advisory.

The commission advised aspirants to file their COCs before the Office of the Provincial Election Supervisor located in Brgy. Kaychanarian in Basco, Batanes

“The Special Election will be held on November 28, 2026 to fill the position of Member, House of Representatives, Lone Legislative District of the Province of Batanes,” the commission reminded.

The Comelec set the holding of the special election following the death of Batanes Representative Ciriaco Gato Jr. last 21 September.