Members of the Makabayan minority bloc at the House of Representatives

A bill filed at the House of Representatives on Tuesday sought for the government to adopt a streamlined approach when it came to allowing individuals from the LGBTQ+ community to legally register their genders and change their names.

In the legal measure penned by lawmakers from the Makabayan bloc, individuals would be granted the ability to file petitions which would recognize their gender identities under law through the Local Civil Registry Office.

The bid only requires a particular person to submit a notarized declaration, a witness affidavit, and the particular request—whether it be a name, sex, or gender change.

It would not require any medical, psychiatric, or surgical measures, including a diagnosis of gender dysphoria.

Once submitted, the LCRO will be provided a period of 30 days to decide whether to grant or deny the application. Applicants are provided an additional period of 10 days to file an appeal before the Civil Registry General if their respective bid was denied.

The bill similarly allows individuals to file a judicial petition before a Regional Trial Court that was near where they reside, compelling the need for similar documents.

Under its explanatory note, Makabayan said that the bill was necessary as it argued that the Philippines has failed to uphold the principles which were prescribed under the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW).

CEDAW had obliged all of its member states to implement policies that recognized, prohibited, and addressed forms of discrimination that were experienced by women—including lesbian women.

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Makabayan also cited the obligation that the country had to the Constitution and international human rights laws which maintained that all persons—regardless of gender—were meant to “enjoy full equality before the law.”

“Existing laws and civil registration systems continue to rely on sex assigned at birth, leaving many individuals unable to obtain official documents that reflect their actual gender identity,” the House minority bloc wrote.

“This failure of legal recognition reinforces stigma and exposes transgender and gender-diverse persons to discrimination in nearly every aspect of their lives,” it added.

The lawmakers further argued that the inability of the country to adapt to such principles had only served to expand the marginalization that was experienced by members of the LGBTQ+ community.

It stressed that individuals were being discriminated in different fields due to restrictive policies and practices that failed to recognize an individual’s gender identity.

Such discriminatory norms had reportedly also manifested itself in healthcare and other government services, as individuals found difficulties in securing documents which reflected their identities.

“Limited access to safe and affordable gender-affirming healthcare also forces some trans women to resort to self-medication...government data systems also fail to properly recognize trans women, often excluding them from programs and services intended for women,” the bloc stressed.

Makabayan maintained that without appropriate action for the issue, there would continue to be an increase in cases of harassment, bullying, discrimination, and violence that would affect members of the LGBTQ+ community.