NCRPO challenges Metro Manila cops as reported crimes drop 55%

Abrahano issued the challenge following a 55.15% decline in eight focus crimes, from 165 incidents recorded from 4 to 10 October 2025 to 74 incidents during the corresponding period in 2026.

NCRPO Officer-in-Charge Police Brig. Gen. Christopher Abrahano emphasized that the success of law enforcement must be measured not only by statistics but also by the public's confidence to move freely without fear of becoming victims of crime.

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) has challenged police personnel across Metro Manila to turn the significant decline in reported crimes into a genuine sense of safety among residents.

The latest figures showed decreases in rape by 77.42%, murder by 71.43%, theft by 55.71%, physical injuries by 29.41%, and robbery by 19.05%.

Carnapping of motor vehicles declined by 100%, while carnapping of motorcycles dropped by 80%. Homicide incidents remained unchanged.

Abrahano recognized the contributions of all five police district directors, chiefs of police, station commanders, and NCRPO personnel whose dedication and collective efforts helped reduce reported crimes.

He stressed, however, that these gains must motivate police personnel to work harder rather than become complacent.

Abrahano challenged all NCRPO personnel to double their efforts in crime prevention, strengthen police visibility, intensify intelligence-driven operations, and ensure swift and effective responses to incidents and emergency calls.

Meanwhile, the NCRPO recorded a Crime Clearance Efficiency rate of 87.84%, while its Crime Solution Efficiency rate improved by 5.18 percentage points to 79.73% compared with the same period last year.

Abrahano directed police commanders and investigators to sustain efforts to clear and solve criminal cases through thorough investigations, effective evidence gathering, and stronger coordination to ensure that offenders are held accountable.

He also underscored the importance of working closely with local government units, barangay officials, and community stakeholders to identify crime-prone areas, address emerging security concerns, and strengthen public participation in crime prevention.