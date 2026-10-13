The LTO issued a show cause order Tuesday, 13 October, directing the vehicle's registered owner and designated driver to explain their involvement in the incident.

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has imposed a 90-day preventive suspension on a driver linked to a local government unit in Parañaque City following allegations of aggressive driving and harassment of a female motorcycle rider.

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) ordered the issuance of a show cause order Tuesday against the registered owner and rider of a…

According to the complainant, the driver repeatedly sounded the vehicle's horn and flashed its high-beam headlights while following her from Don Bosco to Annex 42 in Parañaque.

The driver also allegedly made several attempts to overtake the motorcycle by entering the opposite lane, prompting oncoming motorists to sound their horns.

“Based on the video, the vehicle's logo and the ID lace worn by the driver can also be seen, indicating that the driver is a government employee,” the LTO said.

The agency ordered the registered owner and driver to appear before its Intelligence and Investigation Division at the LTO Central Office in Quezon City on 21 October.

Both were directed to submit sworn explanations and supporting documents addressing the allegations.

The LTO also ordered the driver to surrender their license immediately and placed the vehicle under alarm status.

The driver could be declared an Improper Person to Operate a Motor Vehicle, which may result in license suspension or revocation.

Additional penalties may be imposed if investigators establish other traffic violations.

The LTO stressed that the case remains under investigation.