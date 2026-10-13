CEPMO said the repairs are intended to improve the durability and safety of the rehabilitated lake area, taking into account Baguio City's changing weather conditions and heavy pedestrian traffic during weekends and peak tourist seasons.

BAGUIO CITY — The City Environment and Parks Management Office (CEPMO) has appealed for public patience as corrective works continue at Burnham Lake following complaints over uneven walkway tiles and potentially unsafe railings.

BAGUIO CITY — Repair works are underway along portions of the Burnham Lake walkway barely more than a month after the rehabilitated area…

To minimize disruption, the contractor is carrying out the repairs in sections rather than closing the entire lake area to visitors.

The office acknowledged that funding the corrective measures was among the project's biggest challenges.

However, CEPMO said the contractor had agreed to shoulder all additional expenses, ensuring that the repairs would not require further funding from the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA) or the Baguio City government.

The rehabilitation project began on 1 October 2025, with its first phase receiving ₱100 million from TIEZA. Burnham Lake reopened to the public on 1 September 2026.

Despite the reopening, residents and heritage advocates have raised concerns over the quality of the improvements.

Critics pointed to uneven and raised walkway tiles that they said posed tripping hazards, particularly for senior citizens and persons with disabilities. They also questioned the safety of newly installed railings.

Some residents have expressed broader concerns over the design and increasing commercialization of public spaces around Burnham Park.

CEPMO acknowledged the public's frustration over delays and defects, assuring residents that the office would remain accountable as corrective works proceed.

It appealed for understanding while the contractor completes the necessary adjustments to ensure a safer and more durable public space.

No completion date for the corrective works was specified.