BAGUIO CITY — Repair works are underway along portions of the Burnham Lake walkway barely more than a month after the rehabilitated area reopened to the public.
Burnham Lake reopened on 1 September 2026, coinciding with Baguio City’s 117th Charter Anniversary, following an extensive rehabilitation.
Workers have since been seen removing and replacing portions of the composite decking along the lake.
Photos from the area show sections of the walkway with displaced or removed panels, gaps near railing mounts and uneven portions, while construction materials and tools remain visible in some areas.
Despite the ongoing repairs, tourists continue to visit the lake and use its popular swan boats.
Before the reopening, some residents had raised concerns over the project’s long-term maintenance, design and durability, while others called for greater attention to infrastructure such as water filtration and accessibility.
The latest repair work has renewed questions over the condition of the newly rehabilitated walkway and the measures being taken to address the damaged sections.
Some residents have also called on city officials to inspect the work and ensure that contractors address any defects covered by project guarantees.
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