Two police officers rushed an injured motorcycle rider to the hospital after he slipped along Veterans Avenue amid heavy rain and rising floodwaters, with no ambulance available at the time.

Police Staff Sergeant Arnel G. Sumusog and Patrolman Albar M. Indanan of the City Mobile Patrol Unit of the Zamboanga City Police Office responded to the reported accident and found the rider lying on the road, bleeding and unresponsive, with a suspected fracture in his right leg.

The officers immediately requested an ambulance, but none was available when they sought medical assistance for the victim.

Rather than wait for emergency transport, Sumusog and Indanan placed the injured rider inside their patrol vehicle and brought him to the nearest hospital despite the continuing downpour.

According to the police account, the rider had appealed to the officers for help, prompting them to act immediately and ensure he received medical attention.

The Zamboanga City Police Office identified the two officers as members of its City Mobile Patrol Unit, which responds to incidents and emergencies within the city.