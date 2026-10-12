Wife, children held over Bacoor husband's killing
Witnesses report heated argument before 57-year-old man was found dead
BACOOR CITY, Cavite — A 57-year-old man was found dead with apparent stab wounds inside his residence in Barangay San Nicolas 3, Bacoor City, on Sunday, 11 October, prompting police to arrest his wife and three other individuals in connection with the killing.
According to the Bacoor Component City Police Station, the victim was discovered lifeless at around 8 a.m. in Bagong Silangan, Barangay San Nicolas 3, with blood on his face and apparent stab wounds.
Initial investigation revealed that the victim and his wife had reportedly been involved in frequent arguments.
Witnesses told investigators that another heated confrontation allegedly occurred before the victim was found dead.
One witness reportedly heard a commotion and sounds of punching coming from the residence. Upon checking, the witness saw the victim lying on a bed with blood on his face.
The suspects allegedly warned the witness not to disclose what had happened, prompting the witness to remain silent out of fear.
Investigators also received information that the victim's wife had allegedly washed clothing bearing bloodstains following the incident.
Police subsequently arrested the victim's 62-year-old wife and three other individuals identified in the police report as her children, aged 24, 38 and 33.
All four were placed under the custody of Bacoor police for investigation and appropriate legal proceedings.
The Cavite Provincial Forensic Unit was requested to conduct a scene-of-the-crime examination and autopsy to establish the circumstances surrounding the victim's death.
Investigators also initiated efforts to obtain CCTV footage and interviewed witnesses and relatives.
Police said the motive behind the killing remains under investigation.
The incident was initially classified in the police report as a stabbing incident involving suspected parricide. Authorities have yet to establish the respective roles of the four arrested individuals.