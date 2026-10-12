BACOOR CITY, Cavite — A 57-year-old man was found dead with apparent stab wounds inside his residence in Barangay San Nicolas 3, Bacoor City, on Sunday, 11 October, prompting police to arrest his wife and three other individuals in connection with the killing.

According to the Bacoor Component City Police Station, the victim was discovered lifeless at around 8 a.m. in Bagong Silangan, Barangay San Nicolas 3, with blood on his face and apparent stab wounds.

Initial investigation revealed that the victim and his wife had reportedly been involved in frequent arguments.

Witnesses told investigators that another heated confrontation allegedly occurred before the victim was found dead.

One witness reportedly heard a commotion and sounds of punching coming from the residence. Upon checking, the witness saw the victim lying on a bed with blood on his face.