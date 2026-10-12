DOST-backed firms post P1.59B sales in CALABARZON

According to Solidum, DOST-CALABARZON assisted more than 5,350 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and industries in 2025 through its Small Enterprise Technology Upgrading Program (SETUP).

Science and Technology Secretary Renato Solidum Jr. disclosed the figures during his keynote address at the opening of the 2026 Regional Science, Technology, and Innovation Week (RSTW) at the Quezon Convention Center on Monday, 12 October.

LUCENA CITY, Quezon — Enterprises supported by the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) in CALABARZON generated more than P1.59 billion in gross sales and created 2,118 jobs in 2025, highlighting the contribution of technology assistance to regional economic growth.

The program supports businesses in modernizing production processes, improving product quality and increasing operational efficiency through technological interventions.

Solidum said the results demonstrate how technology adoption can translate into higher productivity, business expansion and employment opportunities.

The initiative forms part of DOST's Three-Horizon Science, Technology, and Innovation Economic Strategy, which seeks to strengthen productivity, competitiveness and emerging industries.

Under its first horizon, the department aims to establish a stronger base of 10,000 technology-empowered and highly productive MSMEs nationwide through digital tools, improved supply chains and accessible technologies.

The DOST chief emphasized that modern equipment, improved production processes and better products allow enterprises to increase output, expand market access and generate additional employment opportunities.

Beyond enterprise assistance, DOST-CALABARZON has strengthened its technical services to help industries comply with quality standards and improve competitiveness.

In 2025, the region's laboratories provided 15,079 testing and calibration services to 4,366 customers nationwide through facilities connected under the DOST OneLab Platform.

Solidum also highlighted the importance of research commercialization and technology transfer in creating new economic opportunities.

He reported that 107 DOST-developed technologies have been transferred to 193 adopters in CALABARZON, helping bridge the gap between scientific research and practical applications.

The three-day RSTW celebration, running from 12 to 14 October, carries the theme “Science, Technology, and Digital Innovation Driving Food Security, Sustainable Energy, and National Resilience.”

The event brings together government agencies, researchers, entrepreneurs and industry partners to showcase innovations addressing economic and community development challenges.