Authorities have arrested one of two suspects in the killing of a police officer in Quirino province following a manhunt that led to Mulanay, Quezon, on Monday, 12 October.

The suspect, identified only as alias Marlou, 28, was arrested around 2 p.m. through a warrant of arrest for homicide issued by the Regional Trial Court Branch 31 in Cabarroguis, Quirino.

Police identified Marlou as a utility worker originally from Mabini, Quezon, who previously lived in Cabarroguis.

He is accused of being one of two suspects involved in the stabbing of Police Senior Master Sergeant Zaldy C. Dela Peña, who was assigned to the Quirino Police Provincial Office.

The incident occurred on 31 July at a sari-sari store in Purok 4, Barangay San Marcos, Cabarroguis.

The arrest was carried out by the 1st Quirino Provincial Mobile Force Company, with assistance from other Philippine National Police units in the Cagayan Valley and Calabarzon regions.

Before the operation, police coordinated with barangay officials and a relative of the suspect to establish his whereabouts. Investigators were told that both suspects had not been seen in the area since the killing.

Authorities said the arrest followed sustained manhunt operations that extended beyond Quirino province.

The second suspect remains at large as police continue efforts to locate and arrest him.

Police Regional Office 2 director Brig. Gen. Mariano C. Rodriguez commended the operating units for their coordination and professionalism in tracking down the accused.