DOST opens 13th CALABARZON smart classroom in Quezon

The initiative forms part of DOST's efforts to modernize learning environments and equip students with skills needed in an increasingly technology-driven society.

The newly inaugurated 21st Century Learning Environment Model (CLEM) Classroom is the 13th facility of its kind in CALABARZON and the 23rd nationwide.

QUEZON — The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) and Quezon Science High School have launched a technology-equipped classroom designed to strengthen digital learning, scientific inquiry and collaborative education among students.

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Unlike conventional classrooms, the CLEM facility promotes interactive, collaborative and learner-centered instruction through the integration of modern technologies into teaching and learning activities.

The facility is designed to develop critical thinking, creativity, communication, problem-solving, digital literacy and scientific inquiry among students.

It also provides teachers with opportunities to adopt innovative teaching approaches and integrate technology into classroom instruction.

The initiative seeks to connect academic lessons with practical applications, allowing learners to explore scientific concepts and develop skills relevant to higher education and future employment.

Beyond improving classroom facilities, DOST envisions expanding the CLEM initiative through partnerships with local government units, public libraries and community learning centers.

Such collaborations could eventually provide wider access to digital resources, research opportunities and lifelong learning programs outside traditional school settings.

With 13 CLEM classrooms established in CALABARZON, the region accounts for more than half of the 23 facilities reported nationwide.

The Quezon Science High School launch underscores continuing efforts to make technology-supported education more accessible while strengthening cooperation among schools, government agencies and local communities.

The project also complements DOST's broader strategy of promoting scientific literacy, digital innovation and human capital development.