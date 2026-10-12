In his first annual report delivered at the Office of the Ombudsman's auditorium, Remulla outlined the agency's anti-corruption efforts, institutional reforms and priorities for the coming years.

Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla marked his first year in office on Monday, 12 October, reporting 39 cases filed in connection with alleged flood control anomalies and expanded public access to government officials' Statements of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALNs).

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“One year ago, I took my oath as Ombudsman. It came at a time when the Filipino people needed action against corruption. They were angry and they had every right to be. The Flood Control Scandal shocked our nation,” he said.

Of the 39 flood control-related cases, 35 were filed before the Sandiganbayan and four before regional trial courts.

These include two plunder cases, four malversation cases and 33 cases involving alleged violations of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

Remulla said 52 individuals face charges, including incumbent and former lawmakers, a former Cabinet secretary, Department of Public Works and Highways personnel, contractors and other private individuals.

“May mga nakakulong na at may mga pinaghahanap pa,” he said, noting that some accused individuals were already detained while others remained at large.

Wider access to SALNs

Remulla also highlighted the removal of restrictions requiring public officials' consent before their SALNs could be released.

“For years, the public was told to ask the official's permission before seeing what that official owned. We ended that,” he said.

According to Remulla, the agency has granted 1,770 SALN requests since the change, with sensitive personal information redacted in accordance with data privacy requirements.

He maintained that public officials' wealth should be subject to scrutiny and that government transparency must extend to the Ombudsman's own operations.

“But transparency cannot come from this Office alone. It must be demanded by the Filipino people,” he said.

The Ombudsman also warned that public officials who unjustifiably obstruct transparency and digitization initiatives could face accountability.

Strengthening investigations

To improve the agency's ability to prosecute complex corruption cases, Remulla said 60 investigators had completed specialized field investigation training.

The program covers financial tracing, digital evidence collection, project inspections, witness protection and preparation of evidence for court proceedings.

The agency also hired 60 lawyers in 2026 to strengthen its investigative and prosecutorial workforce.

Remulla urged investigators to scrutinize records thoroughly and pursue evidence beyond the minimum requirements.

“Because the people we are going after have the best lawyers money can buy, and the only answer to that is a case so complete that no lawyer can break it,” he said.

Corruption and economic recovery

Looking ahead, Remulla said the Ombudsman's efforts would also focus on reducing the economic damage caused by corruption, particularly its effects on investment and employment.

“Corruption does not only steal from the treasury. It steals from the economy. Ang investor na hiningan ng lagay ay hindi na babalik. At ang trabahong dala sana niya, hindi na rin darating,” he said.

He added that removing corruption-related obstacles to investment would be a priority in the agency's succeeding years.

“That is why the next focus of this Office is to help our economy bounce back, by removing the corruption that holds it back,” Remulla said.

The Ombudsman concluded with a warning to officials who misuse public office that wealth, political influence and personal connections would not shield them from investigation and prosecution.

“Not behind your position, not behind your money, not behind your connections, and not across any border,” he said.