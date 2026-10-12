Under Senate Bill 2540, or the proposed PERA Adjustment Act, the senator seeks to raise the allowance from P2,000 to P5,000, benefiting more than three million public servants nationwide.

Senator JV Ejercito is pushing for a P3,000 increase in the monthly Personnel Economic Relief Allowance (PERA) of government employees to help them cope with rising living costs.

Senator JV Ejercito has proposed doubling the current P1,000 monthly social pension for indigent senior citizens to P2,000 to help elders…

Ejercito said the current allowance has remained unchanged since 2009, despite increases in transportation costs, energy prices and basic commodities.

"The purchasing power of the Philippine Peso has been severely affected by volatile energy prices, rising transport fares, global economic disruptions, and the escalating cost of essential goods and services have rendered the current P2,000 allowance entirely insufficient to provide the genuine economic relief it was legally designed to deliver," he said.

The proposed increase follows calls from government workers' organizations, including the Alliance of Concerned Teachers, Alliance of Health Workers and Confederation for Unity, Recognition and Advancement of Government Employees.

Ejercito said the measure would provide additional financial support to teachers, health workers, agricultural personnel, law enforcement officers, soldiers and administrative employees.

"By ensuring fair economic relief, the government retains competitive and dedicated talent, which directly translates to a more responsive, transparent, and effective for all Filipinos," he said.

Aside from increasing the monthly benefit, the bill proposes an automatic annual adjustment tied to increases in the country's inflation rate.

Ejercito said the provision would help preserve the allowance's purchasing power and reduce the need for repeated legislative adjustments.

The proposed measure covers appointive and elective personnel in national and local government offices, including those holding regular, contractual and casual positions.

Military and uniformed personnel would also be eligible.

Government personnel stationed overseas who already receive foreign service or other overseas allowances would be excluded.

The measure aims to strengthen financial support for public servants while helping government agencies retain qualified personnel amid rising household expenses.