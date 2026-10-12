Education Secretary Sonny Angara led the launch of National School Safety Week at Cainta Elementary School, where 200 parents were also set to participate in sessions on digital safety, positive discipline and responding to bullying.

The Department of Education (DepEd) on Monday launched a weeklong school safety campaign, urging parents, schools and communities to work together to prevent bullying, violence and online exploitation of children.

The Department of Education (DepEd) will launch a digital safety campaign for students, teachers and parents as part of its response to…

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“Kaya mula ngayon, kaya tayo nag-panata para sa kaligtasan ng paaralan, dahil babantayan na nating mabuti ang ating mga anak. Aalamin na natin kung sino ang kausap nila, kung sino nakakasama nila, maging online man o sa pisikal na pakikisalamuha,” he said.

The launch included the signing and recitation of a community pledge committing education officials, local government leaders, law enforcement representatives, school administrators and learners to protect children from bullying, violence, discrimination and abuse.

“We deal with it as a community. We are not powerless. Marami tayong magagawa,” Angara said, adding that addressing school safety required cooperation among families and institutions.

The campaign also incorporates DepEd’s Kaagapay Program, which brings parents and caregivers into discussions on child protection and the role of families in creating safer learning environments.

The sessions at Cainta Elementary School cover socio-emotional support, values formation, positive discipline, behavior guidance, bullying awareness and response, and cooperation among homes, schools and communities.

Parents are also being briefed on online risks, digital parenting tools and reporting procedures under the Guidelines on Ensuring a Safe and Motivating Learning Environment.

National School Safety Week runs from 12 to 16 October in public schools and community learning centers nationwide. Activities include safety lessons, information on emergency hotlines and peer-support initiatives.