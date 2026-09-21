It will also provide guidance on social media and gaming safety, screen time, digital well-being, and how students, parents and school personnel should report and respond to potentially harmful online activity.

The campaign will complement existing DepEd measures on physical security, child protection and emergency preparedness, including the use of closed-circuit television cameras, metal detectors and perimeter fencing, as well as the deployment of security guards, School Counselor Associates, Learner Formation Officers and Child Protection Committees.

DepEd said the campaign will also strengthen the ability of teachers and school personnel to recognize warning signs and use proper reporting and referral mechanisms when students encounter threats or other harmful experiences online.

Parents will be given guidance on how to talk with children about their online activities, identify possible warning signs and establish appropriate boundaries without cutting off communication.

“Parents do not have to know every app or platform their children use. But they need to keep the lines of communication open,” Angara said.

“Our children should know that when something online scares them, pressures them, or makes them uncomfortable, they can tell a trusted adult and ask for help,” he added.

Building on curriculum

DepEd said the campaign will build on digital citizenship and online safety lessons already incorporated into the revised K to 10 curriculum.

Topics such as netiquette, online safety and responsible technology use are integrated into subjects including Edukasyong Pantahanan at Pangkabuhayan/Technology and Livelihood Education, Values Education, and Physical Education and Health for Grades 4 to 10.

The department said the campaign would translate those lessons into practical measures that families and schools can use in everyday situations.

Among the issues to be covered are safe online communication, privacy and protection of personal information, cyberbullying, online harassment, grooming, online child exploitation, scams, gaming, harmful content and digital well-being.

It will also include guidance on warning signs, reporting, referral and where children and families can seek assistance.

“We cannot leave our children to navigate the digital world on their own. Keeping them safe is a shared responsibility of the school, the home, government, and the community,” Angara said.