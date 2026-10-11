Pinay trafficking victim with Stage 4 cancer brought home
A Filipina human trafficking victim battling Stage IV breast cancer has been safely repatriated from Thailand after being lured to Myanmar by a fraudulent job offer.
The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said the woman was promised a customer service job but was instead forced into labor. As her health deteriorated, she was brought across the Myanmar-Thailand border, where humanitarian organizations provided temporary shelter and medical assistance.
Through coordination with Philippine and Thai authorities, the DMW secured her return to the Philippines on Saturday, 10 October 2026, despite immigration complications arising from her irregular entry into Thailand.
The agency also provided financial assistance through its AKSYON Fund to support her repatriation.