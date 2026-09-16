The operation was carried out pursuant to the IACAT Guidelines on Departure Formalities, which provide for coordination with the BI when information is received that a departing passenger may be a potential trafficking victim, for interception and further assessment.

The passenger, identified as “Inah,” 35, was reportedly recruited online through Telegram and Messenger for a purported phone operator position at a casino near the Myanmar-Thailand border, with a promised monthly salary of P50,000. She was booked to travel to Thailand as a tourist.

Inah said her contact, whom she identified as “Miss A,” allegedly claimed to be a human resources employee of the company.

Five individuals, including BI personnel, are being investigated in connection with the incident to determine whether there were any violations or involvement in the alleged trafficking or illegal recruitment scheme.

BI Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado commended the strong coordination among IACAT Task Force members and emphasized that the Bureau will continue to support efforts to prevent trafficking and protect potential victims, consistent with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive to intensify the government’s campaign against human trafficking.

“We will not allow our airports to become gateways for trafficking and illegal recruitment. At the same time, we will not tolerate any BI personnel who may have been involved in illegal activities. They will be investigated and held accountable if warranted by the evidence,” Viado said.

Viado also warned Filipinos seeking employment abroad to exercise caution and follow established government procedures. He urged jobseekers to verify overseas employment opportunities through the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and its official online services before accepting job offers or making travel arrangements.

The Commissioner reiterated that close coordination among IACAT Task Force members, including the BI and NBI, remains essential in detecting and preventing trafficking attempts before potential victims leave the country. NEIL ALCOBER