The countdown is on for Byeon Woo Seok’s Manila return

The wait is almost over for Filipino fans of South Korean actor Byeon Woo Seok as excitement continues to build ahead of his highly anticipated fan meeting at the SM Mall of Asia Arena tonight, 10 October.

Best known for his breakout role as Ryu Sun-jae in the hit K-drama Lovely Runner Grande Prince I-An in Perfect Crown, Woo Seok has become one of the biggest names in Korean entertainment over the past year.

Before becoming one of Korea’s most sought-after leading men, Woo Seok worked as a model and gradually made his mark through supporting roles in dramas such as Record of Youth, Moonshine, and Strong Girl Nam-soon. His career reached new heights with Lovely Runner, turning him into a household name and one of the industry’s fastest-rising stars.

Fans have since eagerly awaited his return to Manila, with many preparing banners, fan projects, and special surprises to welcome the actor back on stage. Social media has also been flooded with countdown posts, concert outfit ideas, and favorite Sun-jae moments as the event draws closer.

The fan meeting is more than just a chance to see Byeon in person, it’s an opportunity to celebrate the actor whose warmth, humor and memorable performances have resonated with audiences around the world.

With only a short time left before he steps onto the MOA Arena stage, anticipation is at an all-time high as Filipino "Tong Tongs" prepare to give Byeon Woo Seok a welcome worthy of one of K-drama’s brightest stars.