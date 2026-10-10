'El Fuego del Alma' returns for ARTober

Porvenir is bringing its Filipino adaptation of Tennessee Williams’ classic Summer and Smoke back to the stage this month with an eight-show run at Ayala Malls Circuit in Makati.

Titled El Fuego del Alma (read our review), the show moves into Art Directed Studio on the upper level of Circuit Lane, right next to the Blackbox Theater. The production runs on 24–25 October and 30–31 October 2026. Proceeds from ticket sales will fund a planned regional tour outside Metro Manila.

New room, same fire

The relocation to a 100-seat theater gives the team a chance to reshape the performance. Director and dramaturg Mark Mirando said the shift in venue means reimagining how actors interact with the space, rather than just copying the original staging. He noted that the goal is to make this specific version feel like it was built exclusively for Circuit Makati while keeping the intimate connection that made the initial run popular.

The original cast is returning for the revival, bringing Eljay Castro Deldoc’s Filipino translation back to life. The play tackles the classic tension between spirituality and physical desire, pitting public expectations against hidden longings.



Expanding beyond Manila

This engagement forms part of the mall’s broader ARTober festival. Beyond offering audiences another chance to see the play, the company hopes the money raised will help take the show to provinces across the country. Mirando emphasized that reaching audiences outside the capital remains a primary goal for the theater group.