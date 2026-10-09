The Laguna provincial government said its Laguna Pantry program directly purchases agricultural and fishery products from local producers, creating an additional market for their harvests while distributing food to communities.

CALAMBA CITY, Laguna — More than 6,000 residents in Calamba and Cabuyao received free fish and vegetables on Friday, 9 October, under a provincial food assistance program designed not only to help households but also to support local farmers and fisherfolk.

SANTA CRUZ, Laguna — A fishing boat provided by the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) was turned over to the Laguna Integrated…

Of the beneficiaries, more than 4,000 residents of Barangay Mamatid in Cabuyao received food supplies at the barangay covered court, while another 2,000 residents of Barangay Pansol in Calamba were served at La Vista.

Governor Sol Aragones personally led the distribution activities alongside local officials and volunteers.

The initiative combines immediate food assistance with support for Laguna's agricultural and fisheries sectors, allowing the provincial government to channel its food purchases toward local producers.

Aragones reiterated the provincial government's commitment to bringing assistance directly to communities, saying the distribution reflects its goal of ensuring that residents are not left behind.

Beyond the number of beneficiaries, the program highlights the potential role of government food procurement in supporting local agricultural livelihoods while addressing household food needs.

However, the provincial government's announcement did not specify the total cost of the distributions, the volume of produce purchased, or the number of farmers and fisherfolk who supplied the program.

The provincial government credited coordination among local government units, barangay officials and volunteers for the implementation of the distribution activities in the two cities.