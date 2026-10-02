In Bacon District, the Triple B Fisherfolk Association received P2.99 million worth of three high-density polyethylene marine fish cages, feeds and fingerlings, a floating house and a fiberglass boat.

The cages will be integrated into a 588-hectare mariculture zone and are expected to produce 18 metric tons of milkfish each year.

Another 20 fiberglass boats, each measuring 36 feet, worth P4.02 million were distributed to registered fisherfolk in Sorsogon City, Pilar, Castilla, Magallanes, Donsol, Casiguran and Bulan under the FB Pagbabago Program.

The boats are projected to generate about 88 metric tons of fish catch annually and provide fisherfolk with larger vessels for their fishing activities.

Support was also provided to seaweed producers in the province.

The Samahang Mandaragat ng Barangay San Fernando in Prieto Diaz received a P1.03-million floating dryer under the Enhanced Philippine Seaweed Development Program to improve processing operations.

The Bogña Self Help Group received another P5.96 million for four 20-by-20-meter HDPE seaweed cages to support commercial-scale production.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. said the assistance was designed to address both production and post-harvest requirements.

“We are moving beyond quick fixes by pairing modern mariculture and sturdy vessels with critical post-harvest assets to permanently lift our coastal families out of vulnerability,” Tiu Laurel said.