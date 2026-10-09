Daily Tribune
NATION

Fishing boat aid reaches Laguna communities

Josephine D. Escovidal··1 MIN READ

DOLE provides fishing equipment to support livelihood programs and strengthen Laguna’s fisheries sector.

Representatives of the Laguna provincial government and the fisheries sector mark the turnover of a fishing boat provided by the Department of Labor and Employment to the Laguna Integrated FARMC in Santa Cruz, Laguna, on 8 October 2026.

Laguna Provincial Government

Text size

SANTA CRUZ, Laguna — A fishing boat provided by the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) was turned over to the Laguna Integrated Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Management Council (FARMC) on Thursday, 8 October, as part of efforts to strengthen livelihood opportunities for local fishing communities.

The turnover, facilitated by the Laguna provincial government under Governor Sol Aragones, is intended to provide the organization with additional equipment to support its fishing-related activities.

Laguna Integrated FARMC president Onad Nequinto welcomed the assistance, saying it would encourage members to take advantage of government programs aimed at improving their livelihood.

Nequinto also emphasized the importance of maintaining an active and organized fisheries council to ensure that government assistance reaches fishing communities.

The initiative forms part of DOLE's livelihood support efforts, with San Pablo, Cabuyao and San Pedro among the Laguna localities identified in the program.