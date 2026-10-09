Fishing boat aid reaches Laguna communities

SANTA CRUZ, Laguna — A fishing boat provided by the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) was turned over to the Laguna Integrated Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Management Council (FARMC) on Thursday, 8 October, as part of efforts to strengthen livelihood opportunities for local fishing communities.

The turnover, facilitated by the Laguna provincial government under Governor Sol Aragones, is intended to provide the organization with additional equipment to support its fishing-related activities.

Laguna Integrated FARMC president Onad Nequinto welcomed the assistance, saying it would encourage members to take advantage of government programs aimed at improving their livelihood.

Nequinto also emphasized the importance of maintaining an active and organized fisheries council to ensure that government assistance reaches fishing communities.

The initiative forms part of DOLE's livelihood support efforts, with San Pablo, Cabuyao and San Pedro among the Laguna localities identified in the program.