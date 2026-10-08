From being a young singing sensation to becoming a more mature performer, Lyca Gairanod has certainly come a long way. But despite her achievements, the former The Voice Kids Philippines champion admitted that watching her old videos sometimes leaves her feeling embarrassed.

During her guest appearance on GMA Network's Fast Talk with Boy Abunda, Lyca was surprised with clips of herself from her younger years, bringing back memories of the time when she first captured the attention of Filipino audiences.

The nostalgic moment prompted television host Boy Abunda to ask how she feels whenever she comes across her old recordings, particularly those that continue to circulate on social media.

“Ikaw, anong reaction mo kapag napapanood mo 'yung mga lumang videos mo?” Abunda asked.

Lyca responded with a mixture of amusement, disbelief, and embarrassment, explaining that she sometimes forgets the things she did as a child.

“Ako po, 'yung reaction ko ano eh, ‘Ginawa ko pala 'to? Hala, ginawa ko pala 'to!’ kase s'yempre nung bata ka makakalimutan mo sa dami mong ginagawa. So, pag bumabalik s'ya, ako nahihiya sa sarili ko, Tito Boy,” she confessed.

Her candid admission offered viewers a glimpse of the young woman behind the powerful voice that made her a household name more than a decade ago.

Lyca rose to national prominence in 2014 when she emerged as the grand champion of the first season of The Voice Kids Philippines. Her remarkable journey from humble beginnings to winning one of the country's biggest singing competitions touched the hearts of millions.

Her natural singing ability, youthful innocence, and unfiltered personality quickly endeared her to the public.

As her popularity grew, videos of her childhood performances, television appearances, and spontaneous reactions became part of her journey in the entertainment industry.

Today, those recordings continue to resurface online, introducing her younger self to a new generation of social media users.

While some viewers find the clips entertaining and nostalgic, Lyca sees them from a different perspective.

Having grown older and gained more experience, she now looks back at her childhood antics with a sense of disbelief, wondering how she managed to do certain things in front of the cameras.

Her reaction also reflects the experience of many former child stars who have spent much of their lives in the public eye, with their earliest performances and memorable moments preserved for audiences to revisit.

Beyond the embarrassment, however, those videos serve as reminders of how far Lyca has come since her early days as a young girl pursuing her dream of becoming a singer.

Her appearance on Fast Talk with Boy Abunda highlighted not only her growth as an entertainer but also her willingness to laugh at herself and embrace the memories that helped shape her career.

For the singer, the old recordings may occasionally make her cringe, but they remain an undeniable part of her journey from a promising young talent to an established name in Philippine entertainment.

And while Lyca may now feel shy watching her younger self, the same childhood moments continue to remind audiences why they fell in love with her talent and personality in the first place.