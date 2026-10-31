DPWH chief inspects reopened Marcos Highway section

BAGUIO CITY — Newly appointed Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Giovanni “Banoy” Lopez inspected the repaired section of Marcos Highway in Barangay Taloy Sur, Tuba, Benguet, on 31 October, following its reopening to traffic the previous night.

Lopez said the reopening was carried out in line with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s directive ahead of the Undas observance.

The road rehabilitation project, which cost more than P15 million, addresses damage that had forced the implementation of a one-way traffic scheme along the affected section since 2025 following consecutive typhoons.

Lopez assured the public that the DPWH would continue and complete infrastructure projects initiated under the previous administration, stressing that the agency's commitment is to the people.

“Ang commitment po na 'yon ay commitment po sa taongbayan,” he said.