Rillo tells PGMN host to ‘reap what she sows’ amid cyber libel case

“Whoever sows injustice reaps calamity.” — Proverbs 22:8

Former Quezon City 4th District Rep. Marvin Rillo invoked the Bible verse in reminding Peanut Gallery Media Network (PGMN) host Camille Jensen Hirro after the Quezon City Regional Trial Court (RTC) issued an arrest warrant against her over seven counts of cyber libel filed by the former lawmaker.

Rillo accused Hirro of attacking him on her online program on PGMN, which he claimed contributed to his loss in the 2025 reelection bid.

“Though it’s still far from conviction, nalagpasan na po natin ang unang bahagi kung saan sinasabi ng korte na OO, maaaring may paninirang ginawa laban sa akin… Lahat-lahat ng binibintang niya sa akin at sinabing masasama laban sa akin, ngayon ay dapat may hawak siyang ebidensya para patunayan na siya ay nagsasabi ng katotohanan,” Rillo said in a social media post.

Hirro immediately posted bail of P336,000 before the weekend, preventing her arrest.

“Dahil sa lahat ng sinabi niya at ng aking katunggali, ni isa wala pong naka-file sa korte para ako ay litisin. Pawing kasinungalingan lamang!” Rillo said.

“Ngunit sabi ko nga, tulad ng iba, tao lang si CJ. Kaibigan, matagal na kita pinatawad… sa lahat ng sinabi mo laban sa akin. Kung ikaw ay hihingi ng paumanhin sa lahat ng nasabi mo sa akin, sino ba naman ako para hindi magpatawad? Iaatras ko ang kaso laban sa iyo… ngunit kung ikaw ay magmamatigas, hindi lang po iyan, marami pa akong libel cases na isusunod sa iyo,” the former lawmaker added.

“Sayang ang P330,000 na binayaran mo bilang piyansa… Gaya ng sinabi ko, matagal na kitang pinatawad,” Rillo said.

Quezon City RTC Branch 90 Presiding Judge Maria Zoraida Tuazon found probable cause to issue the arrest warrant against Hirro.

In an order dated 29 October, Tuazon said that after reviewing “all the informations and evidence” filed before her court on 22 October, “the Court is convinced that probable cause exist for the issuance of the Warrant of Arrest” against Hirro, also known as CJ.