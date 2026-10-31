Ifugao-bound bus firm vows uninterrupted operations

Ohayami Trans assures passengers that its bus schedules will remain unaffected despite DOTr concerns over deficiencies at its Manila terminal.

BAGUIO CITY — Despite receiving a reprimand from the Department of Transportation (DOTr) over the condition of its Manila terminal facilities, Ohayami Trans has assured passengers that its regular bus schedules will remain unaffected.

In a statement, the transport operator said all scheduled routes would proceed without interruption while it addresses necessary facility upgrades and regulatory requirements. The management also thanked passengers for their patience, understanding, and continued patronage during the ongoing adjustments.

DOTr Secretary Vince Dizon recently flagged several structural deficiencies at the company's Manila terminal during a pre-holiday inspection ahead of the Undas travel period. Dizon noted that the facility had a cramped passenger waiting area and lacked functional toilet bowls in the men's restroom.

Despite the violations, Dizon said the government would not immediately suspend the company's operations to prevent major disruptions for commuters traveling to the provinces. However, he warned that the terminal could face closure if management failed to carry out the required retrofitting and facility improvements.