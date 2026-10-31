Missing Puerto Princesa man found dead in El Nido waters

RECOVERED. Coast Guard and police personnel carry the remains of Alipio Echano Seralde Jr. following a recovery operation in El Nido, Palawan, on 30 October 2026. The 55-year-old Puerto Princesa resident had been missing since 17 October.

EL NIDO, Palawan — A 55-year-old Puerto Princesa City resident who had been missing for nearly two weeks was found dead in the waters off El Nido on Friday, 30 October, according to the Philippine Coast Guard.

The deceased was identified as Alipio Echano Seralde Jr. of Barangay Tagburos, Puerto Princesa City, who had reportedly been missing since 17 October.

Coast Guard Station Northern Palawan said the recovery operation began at approximately 10:10 a.m. after Reydian Cuya, skipper of motor banca Aquanaut-Diving T-A, reported seeing a body floating between Twin Rock Island and Ipil-Ipil Beach 2.

Coast Guard personnel and officers from the El Nido Municipal Police Station responded aboard MB Excalibur 109 and reached the area at around 10:30 a.m.

Responders confirmed the presence of a lifeless body, recovered the remains and placed them in a cadaver bag for transport to the El Nido Floating Dock.

The recovery team arrived at the dock at approximately 1:04 p.m., where the remains were identified by Seralde's nephew, Neil Ivan Seralde Rabang.

Authorities coordinated with the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office and local police to assist the family.

The remains were turned over to Seralde's family at approximately 1:40 p.m.

The Coast Guard did not disclose the circumstances surrounding Seralde's disappearance or the cause of his death.