Palawan police deploy 212 officers to secure 43 cemeteries

UNDAS SECURITY. Two police officers man a Police Assistance Desk at Barangay Salvacion Cemetery in Busuanga, Palawan, as authorities strengthen security at 43 cemeteries across the province ahead of All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day.

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY, Palawan — The Palawan Police Provincial Office has deployed 212 police personnel to secure 43 cemeteries across the province as residents prepare to observe All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day on 1 and 2 November.

The deployment forms part of the Philippine National Police's security operations for Undas 2026, aimed at maintaining peace and order and providing immediate assistance to cemetery visitors.

Of the 212 police personnel, 171 were assigned to cemetery assistance desks, while 41 came from regional and provincial mobile force units.

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Another 196 personnel from other uniformed services and force multipliers are supporting the security operations.

Palawan police provincial director Col. Joel D. Casupanan directed personnel to maintain increased police visibility in cemeteries, transportation terminals, major roads and other areas expected to draw large crowds during the holiday period.

Police assistance desks have been established to provide visitors with access to law enforcement personnel for emergencies, public safety concerns and other requests for assistance.

Authorities are also strengthening security in tourist destinations as visitors travel across the province during the extended holiday period.

Tourist police warned travelers to remain cautious when making accommodation and transportation reservations online, particularly through unfamiliar accounts and unverified booking platforms.

The security operations coincide with the provincial government's heightened disaster preparedness measures.

Palawan's Emergency Operations Center was placed under Blue Alert status beginning 30 October and will remain under heightened monitoring until 3 November to strengthen coordination among emergency response agencies.