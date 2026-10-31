Wanted applicant arrested during police clearance check

A police clearance applicant in Silang, Cavite was arrested after a records check revealed an outstanding warrant for a cybercrime violation. Learn more about the incident and legal proceedings.

SILANG, Cavite — A police clearance applicant was arrested on 30 October after a records check revealed an outstanding warrant for an alleged violation of the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

The applicant was undergoing verification in Barangay Poblacion II when the pending warrant was detected through the National Police Clearance System, according to a police report.

Police clearance and warrant personnel served the arrest warrant at around 11 a.m.

The warrant was issued by Regional Trial Court Branch 33 in Tagaytay City on 23 November 2023, with recommended bail of P10,000.

The report did not specify the particular offense allegedly committed under the cybercrime law.

Police said the accused was informed of the nature of the arrest and advised of constitutional rights. An alternative recording device was used to document the operation.