FIRE-RESISTANT Construction a Bamboo research and development center in Batac City, Ilocos Norte in an undated photo. The Department of Science and Technology-Forest Products Research and Development Institute (DOST-FPRDI) on Friday (Dec. 26, 2025) said it has been advancing research initiatives to ensure that bamboo remains not only a sustainable and affordable material, but also a fire-safe construction and building component. (Contributed photo)

Philippine enterprises engaged in bamboo, wood and other natural material-based products are being urged to invest in technology and product innovation to capture a share of the global bamboo market projected to exceed $73 billion this year.

Dennis Orlina, president and Philippine representative of the ASEAN Handicraft Promotion and Development Association (AHPADA), said local businesses have an opportunity to benefit from growing international demand for sustainable alternatives to plastics, timber and metal.

“The industry is experiencing steady growth driven by a worldwide transition toward eco-friendly alternatives to plastics, timber and metal,” Orlina said during a recent webinar organized by the Department of Trade and Industry-Rizal.

He said the Philippines has about 1.5 million hectares suitable for bamboo cultivation, but less than 3.5% is currently being utilized.

Orlina encouraged businesses to move beyond traditional bamboo products and develop higher-value applications in construction, cosmetics, wellness and sustainable packaging.

“Move away from basic traditional items and feature engineered bamboo used in modern architectural design and climate-resilient building materials,” he said.

He also cited emerging uses such as bamboo charcoal in skincare products, hypoallergenic fibers for cosmetic applicators and bamboo-based fragrances. The material can also serve as a biodegradable packaging alternative for premium consumer goods.

Once regarded as the “poor man’s lumber,” bamboo has increasingly gained recognition among architects, wellness advocates and hospitality designers as a sustainable material for modern applications, Orlina said.

DTI-Rizal Officer-in-Charge Provincial Director Sharon Dioco said the agency is supporting efforts to develop the sector through its Business Development Division.