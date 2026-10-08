In its advisory issued at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, 8 October, the LLDA reported that the lake's average water level was nine centimeters below the 12.50-meter critical high-water threshold.

The water level of Laguna de Bay has dropped to 12.41 meters, prompting continued monitoring by the Laguna Lake Development Authority (LLDA) amid concerns over prolonged dry conditions.

Despite the declining trend, the agency maintained the lake's status at normal while continuing to assess the potential effects of reduced rainfall and increased evaporation across the Laguna de Bay basin.

The LLDA said it is closely monitoring lake conditions amid the El Niño watch, particularly the possible effects of prolonged dry weather on fishing communities, agricultural activities and aquaculture operations.

Fisherfolk and residents of lakeshore communities were advised to monitor daily water-level reports and coordinate with local disaster risk reduction and management offices regarding changing conditions.

Agricultural and aquaculture operators were likewise encouraged to take necessary precautions and monitor water quality and lake levels as dry conditions persist.

The agency emphasized that regular monitoring remains essential to assessing the potential impacts of declining water levels on communities and livelihoods surrounding the lake.

The public was advised to follow official LLDA bulletins for the latest lake monitoring updates.