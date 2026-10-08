During the verification process, personnel discovered that the applicant had an active electronic warrant of arrest for theft.

The warrant was issued in connection with Criminal Case No. 24804-21 by the Regional Trial Court Family Court Branch 4 in Imus City, Cavite, dated 16 January 2023.

The court recommended bail of P10,000.

Following the discovery, police clearance personnel immediately referred the suspect to the warrant section of the Cainta Municipal Police Station for appropriate action.

The incident highlights the role of electronic warrant verification in identifying individuals with pending criminal cases during routine police clearance applications.