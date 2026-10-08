RIZAL — A man applying for a national police clearance was arrested after authorities discovered an outstanding arrest warrant against him at the Cainta Municipal Police Station on Wednesday, 7 October.
According to the Rizal Police Provincial Office, the suspect appeared at the National Police Clearance Center in Barangay Santo Domingo at approximately 10:15 a.m. to secure a police clearance.
During the verification process, personnel discovered that the applicant had an active electronic warrant of arrest for theft.
The warrant was issued in connection with Criminal Case No. 24804-21 by the Regional Trial Court Family Court Branch 4 in Imus City, Cavite, dated 16 January 2023.
The court recommended bail of P10,000.
Following the discovery, police clearance personnel immediately referred the suspect to the warrant section of the Cainta Municipal Police Station for appropriate action.
The incident highlights the role of electronic warrant verification in identifying individuals with pending criminal cases during routine police clearance applications.
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