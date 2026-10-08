The event generated P58,491,489.35 in total sales, exceeding its P38-million target by 53.55%. The amount included P22.6 million in direct cash sales, P26.64 million in booked orders and P9.2 million in pending negotiations.

The result also edged past the previous year’s P57.85 million sales by about P500,000, or 0.86%.

Department of Trade and Industry Assistant Secretary for Regional Operations Group Leonila Baluyut said the fair’s value extends beyond immediate transactions, particularly when MSMEs secure repeat and long-term buyers.

“We put a premium on sustainability of the market,” Baluyut said, noting that steady orders can help enterprises increase production, hire workers and generate economic activity in their communities.

The DTI supports participating businesses through product development, design improvement, cost management and buyer negotiations, while connecting them with institutional buyers and potential exporters.

DTI Region III Regional Director Edna Dizon said bringing Central Luzon products to Metro Manila allows entrepreneurs to gauge their competitiveness and use customer feedback to improve their offerings.

The fair, themed “Products Reimagined, Made for the World,” also helps MSMEs prepare for export markets by guiding them through requirements and linking them with established exporters.

Among the participating businesses was Cley’s Food Products of Orani, Bataan, whose CEO Mia Velasco Reyes developed bottled crab paste after starting online sales in 2015. The company later expanded its market reach through DTI programs and trade fairs.

Tarlac-based Anikka’s Handy Crafts also grew from a pandemic-era craft project into a business, while WoodInspirations Crafts has used the annual fair since 2003 to build repeat customers, export channels and institutional partnerships.

Organized by DTI Region III with PhilExport Region III and other partners, Likha connects enterprises from Central Luzon’s seven provinces with buyers in the Philippines and overseas.