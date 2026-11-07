BAMBOO is emerging as a global ‘green gold mine,’ transforming from a traditional regional material into a multi-billion-dollar driver of the modern sustainable economy. Often called ‘green steel’ or ‘vegetable gold,’ its explosive growth is fueled by the urgent corporate and consumer shift toward eco-friendly alternatives to plastics, concrete, hardwood and synthetic fibers.

Philippine enterprises engaged in bamboo, wood and other natural material-based products are being encouraged to pursue higher-value manufacturing and adopt modern technologies to capture a larger share of the expanding global bamboo market.

Dennis Orlina, president and Philippine representative of the ASEAN Handicraft Promotion and Development Association (AHPADA), said the worldwide shift toward environmentally friendly alternatives to plastic, timber and metal presents opportunities for local businesses.

The global bamboo market is projected by research firms to exceed $73 billion this year, while the Philippines has an estimated 1.5 million hectares suitable for bamboo cultivation. However, less than 3.5% of this potential area is currently being utilized, Orlina said during a webinar organized by the Department of Trade and Industry-Rizal.

He urged entrepreneurs to move beyond traditional bamboo products and invest in machinery and technology that would allow them to develop materials for construction, cosmetics, wellness and sustainable packaging.

“Move away from basic traditional items and feature engineered bamboo used in modern architectural design and climate-resilient building materials,” Orlina said.

He also cited emerging applications such as bamboo charcoal for skincare products, hypoallergenic fibers for cosmetic applicators and biodegradable packaging for premium consumer goods.

Orlina said bamboo has increasingly gained recognition among architects, wellness advocates and hospitality designers as a sustainable material for modern construction and lifestyle products.

DTI-Rizal Officer-in-Charge Provincial Director Sharon Dioco said the agency's Business Development Division is supporting efforts to develop the sector and encourage businesses to explore new applications.