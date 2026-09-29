Developed by the DTI Negosyo Center Program Management Office, the portal also includes client profiling, content management and data analytics tools that allow the agency to track entrepreneurial trends and better assess the needs of businesses.

The digital platform is intended to extend government support to entrepreneurs in remote and underserved areas while making access to business guidance more convenient.

“Small businesses are the beating heart of our economy. When we empower a local enterprise, we do not just build a business—we uplift families, transform communities and drive national growth,” DTI Secretary Cristina A. Roque said.

“Through this portal, we are bringing DTI’s services directly to your fingertips, ensuring every local business receives fast, clear and actionable guidance to compete and succeed.”

Roque said the portal will also support efforts to connect local businesses with international markets as the Philippines expands its trade opportunities.

The country recorded $54.92 billion in merchandise exports from January to July 2026, with DTI citing 19 consecutive months of export expansion. The agency is also linking MSMEs to trade opportunities through 23 free trade agreements in force or under negotiation, progress on the EU-Philippines FTA and the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement.

Beyond digital services, DTI highlighted its trade fairs and financing programs through Small Business Corp. The agency said its venue-covered trade fairs generated more than P1.09 billion in sales for over 3,500 businesses in 2025.

The portal is expected to complement these programs by giving entrepreneurs a central point for accessing information, guidance and government support.