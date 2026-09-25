The portal, developed by the Negosyo Center Program Management Office, will provide business registration assistance, advisory services, educational modules and one-on-one virtual coaching from certified business mentors.

It will also include client profiling, content management and data analytics tools that will allow the DTI to monitor entrepreneurial trends and identify the needs of businesses using the platform.

The agency said the system is designed to extend business support to entrepreneurs in remote and underserved areas while providing more consistent services nationwide.

The launch will be held at the DTI National Capital Region’s Model Negosyo Center in Makati City and will be livestreamed through the agency’s official Facebook page.

DTI officials, regional and provincial directors, Negosyo Center program leads, entrepreneurs, business coaches and industry stakeholders are expected to attend.

The upgraded portal combines digital services with updated educational resources and a network of qualified business advisers, giving MSMEs access to support without having to rely solely on face-to-face transactions.