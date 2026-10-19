Trade Secretary Christina Roque was firm in saying that a P500 budget is enough to prepare a Noche Buena feast for a family of four.

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) is expediting support for Singapore-based manufacturer MNEX’s P180-million precision manufacturing facility in Batangas, which is targeted to begin production in early 2027.

Trade Secretary Cristina Roque met with MNEX Chief Executive Officer Cindy Goh-Cabral on 10 October in Singapore to review the project’s progress and discuss requirements for starting operations.

The facility, MNEX’s first manufacturing investment in the Philippines, is located at the Light Industry and Science Park III Special Economic Zone in Santo Tomas, Batangas. It will produce precision-molded components for consumer electronics, medical devices and industrial applications.

“MNEX’s advanced precision manufacturing facility significantly strengthens our domestic industrial supply chain for global electronics and medical device markets. DTI, through PEZA is fully committed to providing seamless operational facilitation to ensure this facility comes online by early 2027 and serves as a strong anchor for the company’s regional expansion,” Roque said.

MNEX reported that renovation work is underway, with production expected to begin in early 2027. The project is registered with the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) in December 2025.

During the meeting, Roque discussed measures to address the company’s concerns over electricity costs and land ownership. These include enhanced deductions on power costs for PEZA-registered enterprises, industrial land leases of up to 99 years and full foreign ownership of renewable energy projects, including rooftop solar installations.

MNEX also expressed interest in establishing a digital team in the Philippines to support its manufacturing systems.

Roque said the government would use investment incentives under the CREATE MORE Act and streamlined Green Lane processes to help investors establish operations and create technical jobs.