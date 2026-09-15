The initial routes being considered include Mumbai-Manila, followed by Mumbai-Cebu and Delhi-Cebu services.

DTI Secretary Cristina A. Roque discussed the proposed routes during a business meeting with InterGlobe executives in New Delhi on 12 September.

The planned connections would also link Philippine gateways to IndiGo’s domestic Indian network and Middle East routes, potentially making Manila and Cebu onward hubs for Indian business, trade and cargo traffic.

Roque said direct air connectivity could reduce travel costs while strengthening commercial ties between the two countries.

“Direct air connectivity between India and the Philippines is an essential bridge to increase trade, investment, and tourism opportunities. Expanding direct flights and establishing air links expands our capacity for growth, connects key economic hubs, and opens up new opportunities for both our business sectors and citizens,” Roque said.

The DTI also offered to connect InterGlobe with Philippine Airlines and Cebu Pacific to explore sales representation, codeshare and interline arrangements that could broaden the reach of the proposed services.

Beyond aviation, the meeting covered potential investments and partnerships involving InterGlobe’s other businesses.

These include enterprise technology and artificial intelligence through AIONOS, express logistics through MOVIN Logistics and UPS, pilot training through its joint venture with CAE, and hospitality projects with Philippine conglomerates.