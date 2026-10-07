The talks focused on unresolved territorial and tribal conflicts involving Barangay Betwagan in Sadanga and Barangay Bugnay in Tinglayan, as well as Bekigan in Sadanga and the Butbut Tribe of Tinglayan.

Local leaders and tribal elders discussed proposals aimed at preventing further tensions while working toward long-term settlements.

Both mayors expressed support for peaceful means of resolving the disputes, stressing the need for sustained dialogue, community participation and traditional conflict-resolution mechanisms.

No formal agreement was reached during the meeting.

Officials from both municipalities, however, agreed to keep communication channels open to help prevent further conflict and work toward lasting peace between the communities.