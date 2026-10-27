Iloilo airport suspends flights for emergency drill

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) announced Tuesday that flight operations at Iloilo International Airport will be temporarily suspended on Wednesday, 28 October, to facilitate a full-scale search and rescue emergency exercise led by CAAP Area Center VI.

The Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) will be in effect from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The temporary suspension will affect several domestic flights operated by the following airlines:

Cebu Pacific

5J 4705 (Iloilo–Davao)

5J 453 (Iloilo–Manila)

5J 2267/5J 2268 (Manila–Iloilo–Manila)

5J 4082/5J 4083 (Cebu–Iloilo–Cebu)

5J 455/5J 456 (Manila–Iloilo–Manila)

5J 4805/5J 4806 (Puerto Princesa–Iloilo–Puerto Princesa)

5J 465/5J 456 (Manila–Iloilo–Manila)

5J 457/5J 458 (Manila–Iloilo–Manila)

CebGo

DG 6428/DG 6429 (Davao–Iloilo–Davao)

Philippine Airlines

PR 2149/PR 2150 (Iloilo–Manila–Iloilo)

CAAP advised affected passengers to coordinate with their respective airlines for updates on adjusted flight schedules and necessary travel arrangements.