Iloilo airport suspends flights for emergency drill
The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) announced Tuesday that flight operations at Iloilo International Airport will be temporarily suspended on Wednesday, 28 October, to facilitate a full-scale search and rescue emergency exercise led by CAAP Area Center VI.
The Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) will be in effect from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
The temporary suspension will affect several domestic flights operated by the following airlines:
Cebu Pacific
5J 4705 (Iloilo–Davao)
5J 453 (Iloilo–Manila)
5J 2267/5J 2268 (Manila–Iloilo–Manila)
5J 4082/5J 4083 (Cebu–Iloilo–Cebu)
5J 455/5J 456 (Manila–Iloilo–Manila)
5J 4805/5J 4806 (Puerto Princesa–Iloilo–Puerto Princesa)
5J 465/5J 456 (Manila–Iloilo–Manila)
5J 457/5J 458 (Manila–Iloilo–Manila)
CebGo
DG 6428/DG 6429 (Davao–Iloilo–Davao)
Philippine Airlines
PR 2149/PR 2150 (Iloilo–Manila–Iloilo)
CAAP advised affected passengers to coordinate with their respective airlines for updates on adjusted flight schedules and necessary travel arrangements.
The exercise forms part of the agency’s continuing efforts to strengthen airport emergency preparedness and response capabilities.