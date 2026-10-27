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Iloilo airport suspends flights for emergency drill

Neil Alcober··1 MIN READ

ILOILO International Airport

ILOILO International Airport

Photo courtesy of Iloilo International Airport/Facebook

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The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) announced Tuesday that flight operations at Iloilo International Airport will be temporarily suspended on Wednesday, 28 October, to facilitate a full-scale search and rescue emergency exercise led by CAAP Area Center VI.

The Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) will be in effect from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The temporary suspension will affect several domestic flights operated by the following airlines:

Cebu Pacific

  • 5J 4705 (Iloilo–Davao)

  • 5J 453 (Iloilo–Manila)

  • 5J 2267/5J 2268 (Manila–Iloilo–Manila)

  • 5J 4082/5J 4083 (Cebu–Iloilo–Cebu)

  • 5J 455/5J 456 (Manila–Iloilo–Manila)

  • 5J 4805/5J 4806 (Puerto Princesa–Iloilo–Puerto Princesa)

  • 5J 465/5J 456 (Manila–Iloilo–Manila)

  • 5J 457/5J 458 (Manila–Iloilo–Manila)

CebGo

  • DG 6428/DG 6429 (Davao–Iloilo–Davao)

Philippine Airlines

  • PR 2149/PR 2150 (Iloilo–Manila–Iloilo)

CAAP advised affected passengers to coordinate with their respective airlines for updates on adjusted flight schedules and necessary travel arrangements.

The exercise forms part of the agency’s continuing efforts to strengthen airport emergency preparedness and response capabilities.